The CBI has questioned Riya Chakraborty for the first time on Friday in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Earlier, he has given interviews about Sushant and during this time he has claimed that like Sushant, his late mother too was suffering from depression. After this statement of Riya, an old post by Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti is going viral on social media.

This post has not been confirmed

Shweta wrote in the post that she lost her mother due to depression. She does not want anyone else to suffer from the same disease, so she has found a solution for it. However, after some time he deleted this post. This post which has gone viral on social media has not been confirmed whether it is Shweta or not. Currently, #JusticeForRhea is also in trend on social media after Riya’s interview.

Sushant’s older post of sister

‘I don’t want anyone to get through this disease’

Shweta shared a long post on Facebook. In it, he wrote, ‘After losing my mother to this disease, I do not want anyone to pass through this disease. I have come up with a solution for this. I am opening Ramana Ashram in San Francisco. This ashram will be open to all, but special attention will be given to those who are struggling with dripration.

Riya said in an interview- Sushant’s mother was also suffering from depression

Talking about the depression of Sushant Singh Rajput’s late mother, Riya Chakraborty said, ‘He had a mother who is no more, whom he loved dearly. I think the major reason for his depression was that he could not live without his mother. She was also a victim of mental illness, she also had depression. It was because of this that he died.