Priyanka Singh and Mitu Singh, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, have approached the Bombay High Court for cancellation of the FIR lodged against them by the Bandra Police on 7 September 2020. Actually, Riya Chakraborty had lodged a complaint against both Sushant’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Mitu Singh at the police station in Bandra, Mumbai, on the basis of which the Bandra Police had filed an FIR. Both sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput have now moved the Bombay High Court to quash the same FIR of Riya.

Riya Chakraborty has accused Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital’s Dr Tarun Kumar and others in his complaint for fake medical prescription. In her complaint, Riya has accused Priyanka and a Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi for giving medicines to Rajput which are banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

This complaint of Riya Chakraborty is about WhatsApp chat between Sushant and his sister on June 8. Riya Chakraborty left Sushant’s house on the same day. In that chat it was claimed that Sushant’s sister Priyanka has asked him to take Librium and daily Nexito and Lonazep for a week. For the time being, Riya Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB and is in judicial custody.

In a petition filed through advocate Madhav Thorat, Rajput’s sisters have claimed that the complaint is based entirely on prescription drugs, so they have not committed any crime. Riya’s complaint should be dismissed in view of the Supreme Court’s decision.

The petition also cited delay in Riya’s complaint. It states that the drug was prescribed on 8 June 2020, the day Riya left Rajput’s house, but the case was registered on 7 September 2020.

Advocate Madhav Thorat said that Sushant’s sisters have also demanded an interim order to ban the CBI from taking any concrete steps against him. Explain that the case lodged by the Mumbai Police has been transferred to the CBI, as the Supreme Court had said in its order that the CBI will investigate all the cases related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

It is expected that this petition will be heard on Tuesday (October 6) before the bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik. On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in Bandra, after which his family has accused Riya Chakraborty of abetting suicide.