The Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Shauwick Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda today (Friday). In the morning, the NCB team investigated both of them. The NCB had registered a case after Riya’s drugs chat surfaced. After a 2-hour search operation, the team of NCB took Samuel Miranda and summoned the head office to Shouvik. Now Sushant’s sister Shweta has tweeted after the latest activity.

Shweta praised NCB

Sushant’s sister Shweta praised the Twitter handle NCB. He wrote, very good move NCB, thank you God. #GreatStartNCB.

Riya asks Shauvik for drugs!

Let us know that many WhatsApp chats have been leaked with Riya’s Sushant’s staff and brother Shouvik. In a chat, Riya was also asking for drugs for Dad. At the same time, Samuel Miranda, who worked for Sushant, was also reported to be involved in drug dealing.



Friday evening is important for Shauvik and NCB, Raj will open in face-to-face inquiries

Suspected drug dealer named Shouvik

NCB had arrested suspected drug dealers named Zaid Vilatra, Basit Parihar and Kaizan. Zaid and Cage have told that they know Shouvik. At the same time, Zaid has also confessed that even after Sushant’s death, Shouvik bought drugs from him.

Sushant’s sister is demanding justice

Sushant’s sister Shweta is constantly active on social media. She is constantly demanding justice. At the same time, memories related to Sushant are also shared with the family. Shweta’s husband Vishal Singh Kirti has also written a blog. He has told how good the bonding of the Rajput family was.

