The CBI enlisted the help of the AIIMS team in the Sushant case. AIIMS has submitted the results of its investigation to the CBI. There are reports that AIIMS has rejected the talk of murder. However, no official statement has come from CBI or AIIMS. Amidst all this, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has posted a message with her old photo.

Shweta Singh Kirti hopes to win

Shweta has written on social media with the picture of Sushant, we will win. According to reports, AIIMS has submitted the report to the CBI and this report will be presented in the court after the investigation is completed. The CBI enlisted the help of AIIMS to investigate Sushant’s viscera after the Mumbai Police’s investigation alleged negligence. AIIMS report was considered very important and final. Now reports are coming that AIIMS has denied talk of poisoning and strangulation. There are also reports that CBI is investigating from Suicide Murder both angles but evidence of the murder has not been found. However, no official statement has been issued on all these reports.

Lawyer said – waiting for official statement

Meanwhile, the statement of Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has also come. He says, we are waiting for an official statement from the CBI. Only the official papers and reports are with AIIMS and CBI. Truth cannot be changed under any circumstances.

