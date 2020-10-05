In the Sushant case, the audio of the Ursan panel of AIIMS’s forensic panel has created a stir between the fans of the actor and the people who are constantly fighting for the demand of justice for them. In fact, after the leaking of an audio tape in this case, an uproar has started once again about the investigation. In this audio tape, the head doctor of AIIMS panel Sudhir Gupta claimed that Sushant did not commit suicide but was killed. Now Sushant’s sister Shweta has questioned this kind of Utern on social media.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has asked this question on social media and has written, ‘Such a U turn should answer why it happened ???

Timesnow has a leaked audio tape of Sudhir Gupta stating that Sushant did not commit suicide but was killed. Sushant’s family has demanded a re-forensic investigation into the case.

Earlier, Shweta shared a picture of Sushant a few hours ago, in which he is seen meditating. Sharing this, Shweta wrote, ‘Har har Mahadev, we have faith in God’.



Advocate Vikas Singh of Sushant’s family has already said that he is not happy with the AIIMS panel report. He said that he would talk to the CBI chief about the formation of a new forensic team. Vikas Singh has said that how can an expert forensic team give its conclusive opinion without examining any body while the postmortem report of Cooper Hospital has already been doubted in which the time of death has not been mentioned.