Shweta tweeted, we trust the CBI, we are just an inch away from the truth! The day ahead is important… we may get some good news. Very hopeful I know that God is definitely with us. We are calling it # Revolution4SSR are you with us?
Important step of CBI in Sushant case
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family wants the CBI to be converted into a murder case. Sushant’s father KK Singh met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Meanwhile, the news of Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani is reported by CBI under CrPC section 164. It is being told that this statement will be presented in the court.
Sushant case: CBI will file statement of Siddharth Pithani in section 164 so that the statement cannot be changed
Sushant Case: Sushant’s family reached to meet Nitish, what happened?
