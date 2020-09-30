In Sushant Singh Rajput case, his fans are growing restless with the delay in CBI report. Meanwhile, father KK Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh has also said that the case is going in the wrong direction. The family is feeling helpless when it is late. At the same time, Vikas Singh also tweeted when the CBI did not make any statement and did not turn the Sushant case investigation into a murder by inciting suicide. Now Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has posted that she trusts CBI and may get good news in the coming days.

Shweta wrote – the days ahead are important

Shweta tweeted, we trust the CBI, we are just an inch away from the truth! The day ahead is important… we may get some good news. Very hopeful I know that God is definitely with us. We are calling it # Revolution4SSR are you with us?

Important step of CBI in Sushant case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family wants the CBI to be converted into a murder case. Sushant’s father KK Singh met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Meanwhile, the news of Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani is reported by CBI under CrPC section 164. It is being told that this statement will be presented in the court.

Sushant case: CBI will file statement of Siddharth Pithani in section 164 so that the statement cannot be changed