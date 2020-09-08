On Tuesday, Riya Chakraborty was arrested and presented in court by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the drug angle surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The court sent Riya to judicial custody for 14 days. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti’s reaction has come to light. Shweta tweeted, ‘Don’t worry, be patient! The whole truth will come out. Do not pay attention to paid ones. NCB, CBI and ED are doing excellent work. Trust them and believe in me. God is with us.’

Shweta shared picture

Along with this, Shweta also shared a picture on which Karma is told. It says that what you do, comes back to you through unexpected paths.

Rhea’s plea rejected

Earlier, the court sent Riya into judicial custody for 14 days. Riya’s lawyer Satish Manashinde applied for bail, which the court rejected. Now on Tuesday night, Riya will be kept in a lockup in the office of NCB because according to the jail manual there is no entry of any prisoner in the jail after the sunset.