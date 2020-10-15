The death of Sushant Singh Rajput took four months to complete on Wednesday. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has recalled her childhood days, sharing a video of her brother on social media Instagram. Shweta has shared the same video of Sushant in which he is seen doing bhajan.

This video of Sushant is one of the favorite videos of the fans, in which he is seen to be hymnically worshiping God. Sharing this video, Shweta remembers the old days of the family.



Shweta has written, ‘When there was no light in childhood, all of us in the family used to sit together with musical instruments and do bhajan and while doing so we would get so overwhelmed that tears started flowing from our eyes. This video of brother reminds us of those days. ‘ In this post he hashtags like #ImmortalSushant #GodIsWithUs.



Let me tell you that on Wednesday, the news of Shweta’s social account was deactivated, after which the fans of the actor were also very upset. However after a few hours it was activated again. Shweta said on her Twitter handle, Sorry I was tried to login on my social media accounts many times, so I had to deactivate them. Shweta also deleted Facebook account including Twitter, Instagram.