Riya ordered drugs The screenshots are from July 30 last year. Among them, Riya is seen ordering someone drowned. He wrote, needs to be immersed. I am getting an answer on this. The message of Ayush is on this, I am rolling. Meanwhile, there is a comment by Siddharth Pithani, Miranda has arrived.

Group of people working with Sushant The screenshots that Shweta has shared are from the WhatsApp group named NIFW. The group has many names including Ayush, Anandi Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda Riya. In this chat, most of the people are being identified by their names, but it is not known whose mobile chat it is.

Siddharth Pithani’s message Mobile owner answers, Waterstone booking has been canceled. There are many types of conversations in this, do we have drowning? SSR has got sunk?

Shovik wrote- Bringing the speaker too There is also a message from Shovik to reach early, tell Ayush that he will get the dubies. It is also written that we also bring speakers.

Riya says that she has chats According to reports, Riya Chakraborty has confessed that the leaked chat is her own. Sushant’s sister Shweta has shared screen shots of chats between her, including Samuel Miranda, Riya, Siddharth, Shovik, Anandi on her Twitter account.

Drug chats are very much discussed in the Sushant Singh Rajput case since the past. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared several screenshots of some new chats. In these chats, Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shovik Chakraborty are ordering a doobie from someone. According to Google search, these are cannabis cigarettes.