Shweta Singh, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, is a frequent activist on social media. She has worshiped and prayed for Sushant many times. Now he appealed to feed the poor in the name of Sushant. Sushant’s fans also started doing this. Those photos are shared on Twitter.

Sushant’s sister tried to feed the homeless

Sushant’s sister Shweta is constantly demanding justice for him. Recently he launched the # FeedFood4SSR campaign. He wrote on social media, let us try to feed the homeless and poor people on our behalf. And while we are doing this, close our eyes and pray. Pray that the truth be revealed as soon as possible and may God guide us properly. Good for dear Sushant and keep praying.



Sushant was building a mobile app to help the poor, Denmark-based entrepreneur revealed

Ankita re-posted on her Instagram

This post of Shweta has also been reposted by Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on Instagram. After this post of his sister, Sushant’s fans also started this work. People are sharing pictures of distributing food to the poor on Twitter. At the same time, a user from California has written that if he cannot go to the shelter home then he is feeding the animals.