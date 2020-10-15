Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has reactivated her social media accounts. She had been demanding justice for Sushant from these mediums for a long time. All of his accounts were suddenly deleted on Wednesday. Sushant’s fans were quite upset over this. However, Shweta reacted a few hours later and explained the reason.

Explained the reason why all accounts were deleted

Shweta wrote on her Twitter handle, Sorry I was tried to log in on my social media accounts many times, so I had to deactivate them. Shweta also deleted Facebook account including Twitter, Instagram.

Shweta’s appeal, voice message to Prime Minister Modi

Please tell that on Wednesday, 4 months were completed on the death of Sushant. Shweta posted a video of him. It was written together, a true inspiration #Amarasunth. At the same time, Shweta appealed to Sushant’s fans to voice message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the ‘Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR’ initiative.

Sushant’s death for 4 months, sister Shweta posted her undiscovered video

Sushant’s Raabta director’s house raided

The CBI is investigating to find the cause of Sushant’s death. On Wednesday, ED officials raided Sushant’s ‘Rabta’ director Dinesh Vijan’s Mumbai office and home.