Shweta wrote on her Twitter handle, Sorry I was tried to log in on my social media accounts many times, so I had to deactivate them. Shweta also deleted Facebook account including Twitter, Instagram.
Shweta’s appeal, voice message to Prime Minister Modi
Please tell that on Wednesday, 4 months were completed on the death of Sushant. Shweta posted a video of him. It was written together, a true inspiration #Amarasunth. At the same time, Shweta appealed to Sushant’s fans to voice message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the ‘Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR’ initiative.
Sushant’s death for 4 months, sister Shweta posted her undiscovered video
Sushant’s Raabta director’s house raided
The CBI is investigating to find the cause of Sushant’s death. On Wednesday, ED officials raided Sushant’s ‘Rabta’ director Dinesh Vijan’s Mumbai office and home.
