Many chats are coming out in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Recently some more screenshots have come out. It is being claimed that these screenshots have been shared by Sushant’s X manager Shruti Modi’s lawyer. It tries to tell that Sushant’s sister Neetu (eldest sister Rani) had asked him for a recipe for Sushant’s treatment.

Had a chat with Shruti Modi

According to the report till date, these screenshots have been shared by Shruti Modi’s lawyer Ashok Saravagi. The chats showing the conversation between Sushant’s sister Neetu and Shruti are in November 2019. The prescription is dated 11 November and Shruti sent her on 26 November. Neetu has also said that she wants to meet a doctor who can come home. He has also asked at what time the doctor will be able to come. Shruti has also sent him the doctor’s number who is a psychiatrist.

Riya had said to visit the doctor in 2013

Recently, Riya Chakraborty said during an interview that Sushant had met a psychiatrist in 2013. After this Ankita Lokhande had put an insta post in her reply. It wrote that from the beginning to 2016 she was with Sushant. He never met a psychiatrist.



Ankita said- Sushant cannot be depressed

After Sushant’s death, his flatmates told that he was in depression. However, his acquaintances and family members say that he did not know about Sushant’s illness. His ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also says that Sushant cannot be depressed.