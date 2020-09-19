Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Mitu Singh was in touch with him before his death. Even after death, she was the first among the family to reach the spot. He is less active on social media. After this sad incident, he also expressed his emotions less. Now a post has appeared on social media. In this, he has remembered his mother and brother.

Message written with picture of brother and mother

3 months have passed for Sushant. Her sister Shweta was meanwhile active on social media. He wrote from the memories of Sushant to screenshots and his emotions on the social platform. However, now they have taken a break of 10 days. Now a post by Sushant’s sister Mitu has appeared. A fan of Sushant has made a picture of him and his mother. Sharing this, Mitu Singh has written, My mother was the source of my energy. My brother was proud of me. Lost both very quickly. I am not able to recover from this loss of heart.

Shweta is on a 10-day social media break

Sushant’s sister Shweta has consistently raised the demand for justice for Sushant. At the same time, the posts of his nieces Mallika and Katyayani also keep appearing. Shweta has taken a 10-day break from social media. She wrote in her post that she could not recover from the pain, so would spend 10 days in meditation and prayer.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta took leave from social media, stated the reason in Insta Post