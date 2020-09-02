The late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister-in-law Nutan Singh has rejected Riya Chakraborty’s claims that Sushant had a strained relationship with his family. Lokan Shakti Party’s Legislative Council member and Sushant’s cousin, Nutan Singh, wife of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, has dismissed Riya’s claims on Tuesday by tweeting from his Twitter account without taking any names.

Nutan posted a photo on Twitter in which she is seen in a temple with her husband and Sushant and wrote, ‘I refute the allegations being made on the family. Sushant ji’s relationship with the family was very good, there was no estrangement of any kind. In a separate tweet, Nutan wrote Sushant’s father K.K. K. Another photo of the three has been posted with Singh. He also appealed to pray for Sushant globally and arrest the accused through a hashtag.

In another tweet, Nutan shared a photo share, in which she is seen with Sushant and both are smiling on camera. In this post the politician said, ‘We will always remember your smiling face. Our real hero Sushant ji Justice for Sushant.

Nutan of course did not name in her tweet, but she refutes the claims made by Riya, who recently alleged in a TV interview that Sushant had a strained relationship with his family and that he was in his five years Did not meet my father.