While Riya Chakraborty’s 14-day judicial custody ends on Tuesday, the forensic team of AIIMS (AIIMS), which is investigating the viscera again in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, has postponed his meeting with the CBI team.

Let us know that the forensic team of AIIMS is once again under investigation in Sushant case so that it can be ascertained whether his death was due to some poison.

After Mumbai Police, veteran agencies like CBI, ED and NCB are investigating the mystery behind Sushant’s death. Recently, news came that the forensic team of AIIMS has decided to investigate Sushant’s viscera, whose report was to come only after 10 days. It was being said that the entire investigation of CBI investigation rests on the report of AIIMS team.

The investigation into the Sushant case has slowly shifted towards the use of drugs in Bollywood, in which many big names have come to light. After the Ali Sara Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in the drugs case, now Deepika Padukone’s name has surfaced. Meanwhile, NCB has also issued summons to Dhruv Chitgopekar, CEO of KWAN Agency. Dhruv Kwan has been the funding partner and COO of the company since 2009.