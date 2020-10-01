Farhan Akhtar has dismissed all the reports going on social media that it was said that Keshav, an old cook of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is working in his house. Actually, a news channel claimed this.

Farhan Akhtar dismissed all claims

Farhan Akhtar dismissed all claims on his Twitter handle, writing, ‘For the record let me tell that no Koshva’s name person works at my house. This is another lie and by the fake news channel which is notorious for showing false news. Please everyone stop being so naive. Since a person shouts on TV, it does not mean that he is telling the truth. ‘

Farhan Akhtar’s tweet

Farhan’s girlfriend supported Riya

Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar had recently supported Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged girlfriend Riya Chakraborty and objected to the media trial. At the same time, Farhan Akhtar shared a poem on social media on June 16 after hearing the news of Sushant’s death on June 14.

Three agencies are investigating in Sushant case

Let us tell you that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at a house in Bandra in Mumbai on 14 June. Earlier, the Mumbai Police was investigating this case. But now agencies like CBI, NCB and ED are investigating in this case.