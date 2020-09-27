How the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was not known yet. Meanwhile, his family is unable to come out of this pain even after many efforts. Posts of her sister Shweta Singh, brother-in-law Vishal Kirti and nieces Mallika and Katyayani appear frequently on social media. His niece Mallika Singh remembers her maternal uncle on her birthday. On this occasion, his old message has been posted.

Mallika remembers ‘Gulshan Mama’ with a heavy heart

Mallika has posted two posts on Instagram Story. She has a sad picture in a post in which she is thanking people for wishing her a birthday. The second is the old message of Sushant. In this message, Sushant wrote, Happy birthday my baby, I’m sorry I am stuck in a place where there is no reception (network), I try to call you. You are already a rockstar and will go beyond this.

Mallika keeps posting memories related to Sushant

This is a year old birthday message from Sushant. In this, Sushant apologized for not being able to wish Bhanji Mallika a birthday. Mallika often keeps posting memories associated with Sushant. She also shares video clips of her belly dog ​​fudge. Sushant’s family is awaiting the CBI report. Recently, his lawyer’s statement came that the investigation is going in wrong direction, Sushant’s family are worried about it.