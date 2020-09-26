Friends of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for justice. Actor’s friends Smita Parekh and Neelotpal Mrinal have spoken through social media. He says that after so much time has been taken by the CBI in the hands of the case, there is no success so far.

Family lawyer expressed displeasure

Talking about the NCB investigation being conducted in Sushant case, Vikas Singh, counsel for Sushant’s father KK Singh, had said that all attention is being paid to the drugs case. After all, in which direction this matter is going and the speed with which the case is going, I am not happy with it. On the other hand, friends of Sushat have now requested PM Modi for justice through social media.

Demand for fair justice for Sushant

Smita Parekh, a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, wrote on the Twitter handle, ‘We appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PMO from all over the world for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Sir, this is a brutal murder under your nose. We the people of India want fair justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. The whole world has high hopes from you.

Banner placed on actor’s house

Nilotpal Mrinal, another friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, pasted the actor’s banner outside his house where he was found dead. The friend shared the poster on social media. Many messages are written on the banner.



NCB questioned these actresses

The Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Names of several actresses (Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor) came up in the drugs investigation during the interrogation of actor’s talent manager Jaya Shaha. Now he was questioned.