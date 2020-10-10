Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel Haokip has made headlines in this case. Samuel lived with Sushant and revealed on Instagram the relationship of Sushant and Sara. Now they are getting threats and they have lodged an FIR against a social media user. He has also posted a screenshot and a copy of the complaint attached to it on Insta Story.

Written in the message – will not get time to repent

A fan of Sushant messaged Samuel on Instagram. It was written in this message, I take the oath and say that you will not get any time to regret it. Get ready for suicide, even if the mafia has saved you, but you will not be saved from the power of revenge of the world !! Don’t forget that powerful dark web hackers are supporting us.

User not afraid of FIR

To this, Samuel has replied, I am filing an FIR against you and your IP address under the IPC and IT Act 2013. On that, the user has written, Take the action you want to take against me and all SSR Warriors, lowly, traitor. This will increase your risk even more.

Householders not happy with AIIMS report

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family has demanded the CBI to set up a medical team again. Explain that the AIIMS team has described Sushant’s death as suicide. There is dissatisfaction with his family and fans about this.