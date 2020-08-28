In a conversation with news channel Aaj Tak, Riya Chakraborty has spoken about her and Sushant Singh Rajput’s relationship. He said that Sushant’s relationship with his family was not good. Apart from this, he spoke with Sushant on many of his issues.
Mahesh said this
After Riya Chakraborty’s interview, one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friends and actor Mahesh Shetty shared a post on his Instagram story. In it, he wrote, “Those who can defend themselves here, and ultimately truth will prevail.” But do not lose your dignity and do not discredit the deceased person.
People came in support of Riya
After this interview, people are supporting Riya Chakraborty on social media and #JusticeForRhea is trending on Twitter. The CBI is currently interrogating Riya at the DRDO guest house. Apart from this, Samuel Miranda and Siddharth Pithani were also spotted at DRDO Guest House. Apart from CBI, ED and NCB are also investigating in Sushant case.
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI summoned Riya Chakraborty
