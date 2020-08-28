Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The case was earlier with the Mumbai Police but now the case is handed over to the CBI. The CBI team is questioning the people associated with the case. His girlfriend Riya Chakraborty has been charged severely in the case of Sushant’s death. Meanwhile, Riya breaks her silence for the first time in an interview and tells her story. After Riya’s interview, Sushant’s close friend Mahesh Shetty has shared a post on social media.

Riya spoke on her and Sushant’s relationship

In a conversation with news channel Aaj Tak, Riya Chakraborty has spoken about her and Sushant Singh Rajput’s relationship. He said that Sushant’s relationship with his family was not good. Apart from this, he spoke with Sushant on many of his issues.

Mahesh Shetty’s post

Mahesh said this

After Riya Chakraborty’s interview, one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friends and actor Mahesh Shetty shared a post on his Instagram story. In it, he wrote, “Those who can defend themselves here, and ultimately truth will prevail.” But do not lose your dignity and do not discredit the deceased person.

People came in support of Riya

After this interview, people are supporting Riya Chakraborty on social media and #JusticeForRhea is trending on Twitter. The CBI is currently interrogating Riya at the DRDO guest house. Apart from this, Samuel Miranda and Siddharth Pithani were also spotted at DRDO Guest House. Apart from CBI, ED and NCB are also investigating in Sushant case.