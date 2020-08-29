Riya Chakraborty has made big claims about Sushant Singh Rajput and his family in a recent interview to a channel. Sushant’s friend Mahesh Shetty has given his reaction on this interview of Riya.

Mahesh Shetty wrote on his Instagram story, ‘People can defend themselves here and ultimately truth will prevail, but don’t lose your dignity and defame the departed soul.’

The relationship between Sushant and his family was not good

Riya revealed in the interview that the relationship between Sushant and his family was not good. Riya had said, whenever he would come, he would get separated in a day. Me and his sister Mitu have also done a course together. At the same time, the relationship between Sushant and his father was not well since childhood. Before my arrival in Sushant’s life, he had not met his father for five years.

Riya Chakraborty now targets Ankita Lokhande

Sister was also accused

Riya said, ‘My relationship with Sushant’s family was not good. Sushant’s sister and I had an accident. Priyanka (Sushant’s sister) tried to touch me the wrong way by drinking alcohol. After this I moved to Chennai and in the meantime there was a fight between Sushant and his sister. Sushant said that his sister tried to touch him incorrectly by drinking alcohol. Subsequently, Sushant’s sister went back and tried a case against Sushant.

Let me tell you that Mahesh and Sushant worked together in the show ‘Pritha Rishta’. Both became good friends from this show itself. He was shocked by the death of Sushant. He has not been very active on social media since then. He wrote on Sushant’s death, ‘I never thought that one day I will write all this for you. I knew that God is kind to you, but I did not know that he would call you to him so soon ‘.