Mahesh Shetty, a friend and actor of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has reacted to Riya Chakraborty’s interview. While sharing the post on social media, he said that the truth will definitely come out one day. Mahesh Shetty was Sushant’s closest friend. Mahesh Shetty is also the person whom Sushant had called before his death.

Mahesh Shetty wrote on his Instagram story, “Those who can defend themselves here and ultimately will win the truth. But don’t lose your dignity and don’t discredit the departed soul.” After Riya’s interview came out, now people are also supporting Riya on social media. The hashtag Justice for Riya on social media was also a trend on Twitter today.

Watch Mahesh Shetty’s Insta Story here

Mahesh Shetty worked with Sushant in the serial ‘Pritha Rishta’. He did not openly come into this matter earlier. After expressing his condolences on Sushant’s death, he posted on 18 June by Mahesh. In this post, Mahesh wrote, “I never thought that one day I will write all this for you. I knew that God is kind to you, but I did not know that he would call you so soon.”

Truth will win

After this, Mahesh Shetty shared a post on Global Prayer Meet for Sushant Singh Rajput. In this post, he shared a picture of himself. Those folded hands appeared in this picture. His face is not visible in this. While sharing this picture, he wrote Global Prayers for SSR, Be Positive and Late Truth Win with the hashtag. That is, stay positive and truth will prevail.

