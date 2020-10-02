Fans are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, with the delay in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and seeking to convert the case into a murder case. Sushant’s friend Ganesh Hivarkar and X manager Ankit Acharya are also participating in this Protest. Along with protecting both of them, they will also hold hunger strike in protest. Apart from these two, a lot of Sushant’s fans are also joining the protest.

Talking to our affiliate channel Times Now, Ganesh said that CBI should investigate Sushant’s case from the angle of Murder of Section 302 of IPC and should not try to change the direction of investigation of the case. He also said that the CBI team should also provide updates on the case and now only NCB is giving updates about its investigation.

Earlier, in view of the Protest for Sushant, the Delhi Police had increased the security at Jantar Mantar. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also appealed to the fans to join the Protest. He tweeted and wrote, ‘Join and support the campaign today at Jantar Mantar … Be sure to apply masks, social distancing and follow local laws. Let’s raise the right questions and stand up for what is right. ‘