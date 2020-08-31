In the case of the death of late actor Sushant Singh, new revelations are being seen day by day. CBI is investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI asked Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani what happened between June 8 and June 14. According to sources, during interrogation, Siddharth Pithani has revealed that what happened on June 13, a day before Sushant Singh’s death?

According to sources, Siddharth told the CBI that on June 13, Sushant Singh Rajput had to pay some bills. Which he paid from his mobile phone. Siddhartha helped him in this. After that Sushant drank mango shake but did not have dinner. At the same time, Siddharth also told that on 12 June, Sushant’s elder sister Mitu Didi also went back to her house. He said that he is missing his daughter a lot and then left his sister Sushant alone.

According to reports, Pithani said in his statement that on June 10, Sushant asked him to remove all his videos and data from the hard disk. Apart from this, Pithani claimed that he had removed the songs and videos from the hard drive only at the behest of Sushant.

After Friday and Saturday, CBI is interrogating Riya for the third time on Sunday. At the same time, CBI team Riya Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani and Samuel Miranda were questioned together. The CBI has so far questioned many people including Siddharth Pithani, Cook Neeraj Singh and domestic assistant Dipesh Sawant. The CBI has also recorded statements of Sushant Rajput’s chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar and accountant Rajat Mewati.