Fans are missing him all over the world. Many sketches and paintings of his fans have been revealed so far. Now in West Bengal, a fan of Sushant has created his wax statue. By remembering his favorite actor, he has paid tribute, this statue is very much discussed.

Wax Statue is made for museum

Sukanto Roy of Asansol, who created the statue, says, I used to like him a lot, it is sad not to have him. I made his idol for the museum. However if his family wants, I will make another one.

Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli’s Statue Made

Sukanto Roy has previously come in the discussion by making a statue of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli. These are in the exclusive collection of the Statue Museum. Explain that his fans are emotional around Sushant. His fans have planted saplings for Sushant, while he has also fed food to the needy.