It has been almost 4 months since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Actor’s fans are constantly remembering him and sharing his videos and photos on social media. Recently, a video clip of his film ‘Shudh Deshi Romance’ was shared with his Sushant’s family Twitter account ‘United for Sushant Singh Rajput’.

Sushant’s family shared the video

In a video shared on Twitter account, Sushant Singh Rajput is saying, ‘One thing is very clear, brother, love is not accounted for, straight Rajdhani Express runs.’ The video was accompanied by the caption, ‘He gave his heart but was cheated.’ Sushant’s fans are commenting a lot on this video.

Shweta Singh Kirti shared video of car rally

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti is constantly active on social media to get justice for her brother. While sharing the video of UK car rally, Shweta wrote, ‘UK car rally shows solidarity among SSR Warriors. We have faith in the CBI and are waiting for the truth to be revealed by our investigative agencies.

Sushant died on 14 June

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at a house in Bandra in Mumbai on 14 June. Initially, the Mumbai police investigated the case. The CBI, ED and NCB are currently investigating the Sushant case. The AIIMS forensic team has submitted its report in the Sushant case which ruled out the possibility of murder.

