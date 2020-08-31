Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is investigating the CBI in the case. The CBI is questioning Sushant’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty for the fourth consecutive day. Last week, Riya Chakraborty gave an interview to a channel, refuting all the allegations leveled by Sushant’s family. Riya had denied all the allegations against Sushant’s father in his FIR.

In this case Riya Chakraborty had also demanded police protection for her and her family, after which the Mumbai Police gave them security after CBI interrogation. Now, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has meanwhile supported Riya Chakraborty. He has targeted media trials. Swara tweeted in a tweet that the chat says that Riya Chakraborty informed Sushant Singh Rajput’s family about his mental health in 2019 itself. Why are the shouting anchors igniting this story? Does it look like Riya is being implicated?

In fact, in the WhatsApp chat in this tweet, it is written that Sushant’s family has been claiming that he had no information about getting Sushant’s psychologist treated. However, this WhatsApp chat denies this claim. The name of ‘Neetu Didi SSR Sis’ is written in this WhatsApp chat.

Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 in his flat in Bandra. His body was found hanging from the fan. Initially, the Mumbai police investigated the case, but later on the Supreme Court order, the entire case was handed over to the CBI. The CBI team has been in Mumbai for more than ten days and is constantly questioning the accused to find out the truth of the case.