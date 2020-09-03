Vikas Singh, a lawyer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, has made a perplexing claim. He says that the Mumbai Police was forced by Sushant’s family. Sushant’s family has been forced to sign a statement written in Marathi, so the family has no idea what was written in that statement.

The family objected

A press conference was called by Vikas Singh on Wednesday. In it, he said, ‘The family has never said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide. The Mumbai Police recorded his statement in Marathi. The family objected that you should not write in Marathi, but the police recorded the entire statement in Marathi and then got it signed. The family has no idea what was written in it.

‘We do not know what the police wrote in it’

Advocate Vikas Singh also said that the statement was not shared with the family, so we do not know what the Mumbai Police wrote in that statement. We only know what we have said in Sushant’s family in his statement.

‘It was written in Marathi, that’s all’

When lawyer Vikas Singh was asked if he had read it in Hindi and narrated it to the family before the statement was made, he said, “It was written in Marathi, that’s all.” There was nothing like reading anything for anyone in it. If you will read in Marathi … If I write a language that you do not know, I will read it and tell you what I want to tell you. If I do not know Marathi, how can I know that what you are saying and what you have written is the same. This is simple logic. ‘

‘Now it seems it’s a case of murder’

Vikas Singh was asked if Sushant’s family had any suspicion on anyone, to which he said, “The way things have come out after the FIR, the family suspects that it could also be a case of murder.” But we consider it a matter of investigation and we are hopeful that CBI will reach the bottom of the case.

Death on 14 June, FIR on 25 July

Explain that the body of Sushant Singh Rajput was found on 14 June from the bedroom of his flat in Mumbai. On July 25, Sushant’s father KK Singh got an FIR registered against Riya Chakraborty and his family in Patna. Serious charges such as abetment of murder, grabbing money, hostage were made. The matter was first investigated by Mumbai Police, later Patna Police also joined it. Later, the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI.

ED and Narcotics Bureau are also investigating

Along with the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Bureau’s team are also investigating the Sushant case. In this case, new revelations are happening every day. At the same time, reports also show that no evidence has yet been found of CBI being abetted for murder or suicide in the case.