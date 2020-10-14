Sushant’s video is inspiring
In this video Sushant is seen working hard as well as speaking inspirational quotes. Many fans of Sushant have remembered him with this video.
Shweta considers fans as part of the family
Sushant’s sister Shweta is constantly trying to get justice for her brother. She considers Sushant’s fans to be his extended family. He appealed to the fans to send a voice message to Prime Minister Modi for the ‘Mann Ki Baat 4’ initiative.
CBI is investigating the case
Meanwhile, CBI is investigating in Sushant case. The AIIMS report has rejected Murder Theory. Doctors say that he died of Suicide. At the same time, the family and Sushant’s lawyer are dissatisfied with this report. Family lawyer Vikas Singh says that the panel’s chief doctor Sudhir Gupta told him that Sushant’s death is murder. He also said that he regrets not recording that phone call.
