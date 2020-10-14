Her sister has posted her video on Instagram after completing 4 months on. Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on 14 June. The mystery of his death has not been solved yet. Shweta has been sharing the memories of Sushant with her fans for the past several days. On this video, he captioned, ‘One true inspiration’ and the hashtag is #AmaraSushant.

Sushant’s video is inspiring

In this video Sushant is seen working hard as well as speaking inspirational quotes. Many fans of Sushant have remembered him with this video.

Shweta considers fans as part of the family

Sushant’s sister Shweta is constantly trying to get justice for her brother. She considers Sushant’s fans to be his extended family. He appealed to the fans to send a voice message to Prime Minister Modi for the ‘Mann Ki Baat 4’ initiative.

CBI is investigating the case

Meanwhile, CBI is investigating in Sushant case. The AIIMS report has rejected Murder Theory. Doctors say that he died of Suicide. At the same time, the family and Sushant’s lawyer are dissatisfied with this report. Family lawyer Vikas Singh says that the panel’s chief doctor Sudhir Gupta told him that Sushant’s death is murder. He also said that he regrets not recording that phone call.