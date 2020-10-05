new Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday said that the medical board has submitted its report on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and any information about it should be taken from this central investigative agency.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta, head of the AIIMS Department of Criminology, said last week that the medical board has denied murder in connection with Rajput’s death and termed it ‘suicide by hanging’.

In its conclusive medical-legal opinion given to the CBI, the six-member medical team has rejected the claim of ‘poisoning and strangulation’ and Gupta said that the team did not find any part of poison or drug in Visra.

However on Monday, AIIMS said in its statement, “A medical board was created by Dr. Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic medicine and toxicology department of AIIMS, New Delhi as the CBI provided him with the opinions of experts in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Was requested to do.

AIIMS said, “The Medical Board submitted its report directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation as was necessary. Being a legal subject, any information about the report submitted by the Medical Board will have to be taken from the CBI.

Questions raised

This statement came after media reports that questioned the medical board’s investigation report and Dr. Gupta’s statement on the denial of murder.

Advocate Vikas Singh, Rajput’s family, said on Sunday that he was deeply disturbed by the medical legal opinion of AIIMS submitted to the CBI and would request the head of the investigating agency to form a new forensic team in the case.

He tweeted, “How AIIMS team can give conclusive report without autopsy and especially on substandard post mortem done by Cooper Hospital (of Mumbai), which does not mention the time of death.”

On Saturday, Dr. Gupta said, “It is a case of suicide by hanging.” We have submitted our final report to the Central Bureau of Investigation. ”

He said that there is no wound on the body except hanging and there is no sign of struggle. He said that the sign of pressing on the neck matches the hanging.

Dr. Gupta told PTI that the team of doctors did not find any part of poison or drug in Visra. However, he declined to say anything further, saying that it is under consideration before the court.

Rajput (34) was found dead on 14 June in his apartment in Bandra, a suburban area of ​​Mumbai. The CBI took the investigation into the hands of the Bihar Police. In Patna, Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed a case of alleged abetment to suicide against Rajput’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty and her family.

