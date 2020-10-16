‘S sister Shweta Singh Kirti is continuously demanding justice on social media. Her husband Vishal Kirti too often posts on the troubles of Sushant and his family. He has written in a few pointers, what the victim’s family is facing.

Questions raised on tarnishing the image of the victim

Vishal has written that if a crime is committed against someone and they file a case and we start to tarnish the image of the plaintiff then it means that we are refusing to give them justice. Always consider such schemes. These schemes are meant to cast the seeds of doubt so as to divert attention from knowing the truth.

4 days have passed on the terrible day

Vishal has also shared 3 points. It is written in this, 4 months passed on that terrible day. Today my only message is that when the victim or the victim’s family is targeted, it is not to sympathize with them and to make the world feel that they are not capable of getting justice.

This is not the situation for the family

When a crime occurs, it is important to understand the emotional ups and downs of the victim’s family. Just stop and think. The family not only has to deal with grief and loss, but they also have to support the investigating agencies and the court system. The case may go on for a few days, people will move forward but not the family. If you feel that this is the desired situation for the family, think again. Harassing the victim is like hurting a country’s justice system and making it difficult for everyone to get justice.