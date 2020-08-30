Vishal said Riya’s interviews were just a PR strategy when a potential drug angle was revealed. “We are closely watching the entire matter in the media and as soon as the picture of the drug angle came out and the CBI sent summons to the main suspect, the accused PR machinery became active,” he said.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law wrote blog, said- Mumbai Police mislead the country
Sushant’s father’s dedication to children
Vishal claimed that Riya’s allegation of Sushant’s father leaving his mother was just a story. He said, ‘The real story is that my father-in-law had gone to Delhi with Sushant and Priyanka Di when Sushant was attending high school in Delhi and Priyanka Di was in college. For me it is a sign of a father who is dedicated to the education of his children. My wife was attending high school in Patna and my Dingwat mother-in-law lived in Patna so that my wife could complete her schooling. I can see that middle class parents are sacrificing their children for good opportunities and in fact Sushant’s father was living with and supporting them. ‘
Riya is being questioned by CBI
The CBI is questioning Riya Chakraborty for the third consecutive day in the Sushant case. Apart from this, the team is also questioning Riya’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty. Apart from CBI, ED and NCB are also investigating in this case. Please tell that Sushant’s father KK Singh had lodged an FIR against 6 people including Riya in Patna.
Sushant Singh Rajput case: his TV interview may go against Riya
