Riya Chakraborty, accused in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has given some interviews in recent days. He had said during this time that Sushant’s father had left his mother, due to which he was angry with his father. Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has taken a dig at Riya through his blog. Vishal in his post accused Riya not only of blackmailing Sushant, but also that Riya was making up stories.

Riya interviews PR strategy

Vishal said Riya’s interviews were just a PR strategy when a potential drug angle was revealed. “We are closely watching the entire matter in the media and as soon as the picture of the drug angle came out and the CBI sent summons to the main suspect, the accused PR machinery became active,” he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law wrote blog, said- Mumbai Police mislead the country

Sushant’s father’s dedication to children

Vishal claimed that Riya’s allegation of Sushant’s father leaving his mother was just a story. He said, ‘The real story is that my father-in-law had gone to Delhi with Sushant and Priyanka Di when Sushant was attending high school in Delhi and Priyanka Di was in college. For me it is a sign of a father who is dedicated to the education of his children. My wife was attending high school in Patna and my Dingwat mother-in-law lived in Patna so that my wife could complete her schooling. I can see that middle class parents are sacrificing their children for good opportunities and in fact Sushant’s father was living with and supporting them. ‘

Riya is being questioned by CBI

The CBI is questioning Riya Chakraborty for the third consecutive day in the Sushant case. Apart from this, the team is also questioning Riya’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty. Apart from CBI, ED and NCB are also investigating in this case. Please tell that Sushant’s father KK Singh had lodged an FIR against 6 people including Riya in Patna.