Vishal Kirti, brother-in-law of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, says that it is being practiced to divert attention from the truth by blaming the victim’s family. Actor’s brother-in-law (brother-in-law) Vishal Kirti has written a special note for the actor tweeting.

Calling the day of Sushant’s death a ‘sad day’, Vishal lashed out at those who defame the family who filed the case and asked his followers to be careful with those who raise suspicion in everyone’s mind. Vishal said that such work is done to blame the victim’s family and divert attention from the truth.

He said that this is being done to deprive them of sympathy and to make people believe that they do not deserve justice. He also talked about the emotional upheaval of the family, who are fighting court cases while suffering the pain of losing themselves, as well as working daily and supporting the investigating officers. Vishal said that the rest of the people will go ahead with the case, but the family will never emerge from it.

He finally said that re-hunting the victim would harm the judicial machinery as well and it would become more difficult to find the truth.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on 14 June. The Mumbai Police initially concluded that the actor had committed suicide. Later, the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau started an investigation into the matter, which is still going on.