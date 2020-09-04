Vishal Singh Kirti, brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, lives in the US. They The blog It has been written that 5 times his wife left him to live with Sushant. Let me tell you that Riya Chakraborty had alleged that Sushant’s family was not in his touch. Many videos of Sushant’s sisters have also come on this.

Gone is the shining star

Vishal Singh has written in his blog that he does not complain that his wife left him but wants to praise the bond of the Rajput family. She has written that now she is sad that she will not be able to do such a trip anymore because the shining star of her family is gone.

Dance together at Anniversary

Vishal wrote, In 2014 he was going to go to India on summer break but Shweta came to know that Rani Di’s Anniversary was going to function. Sushant was also coming there. He canceled the summer tickets and left for India.



Shweta came to India for only 3 days

In 2015, Shweta reached Ranchi to meet Sushant where Sushant was shooting for ‘MS Dhoni’. She took the son along. In 2016, the whole family decided to watch the film ‘MS Dhoni’ together. She came to India from the US for a 3-day trip. He spent 2 days in India flying for 3 days.



Both could not meet in January 2020

Thankfully in 2017 she did not leave me. This time we all went around with Sushant. In January 2020, she again went to India on short notice, this time I was not together again. She went to Chandigarh to live with Sushant. Sad that he was in such circumstances that she could not meet him and everybody knows why. And finally in the midst of COVID on 14 June, as soon as she got the news, she went to India as soon as possible so that she could say goodbye to her brother.



