Ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI has taken charge of the investigation, shocking revelations have been taking place every day. The CBI team is questioning the main accused in the case, Riya Chakraborty, for the second consecutive day. At the same time, Sabir, who was Sushant’s assistant, has rejected all the claims that Sushant used to take drugs.

‘Sushant was very good about Bollywood’

Sabir spoke with our affiliate channel Times Now. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput taking drugs, he said, ‘If Sushant was not forced to take drugs, he might have been among us today. He had a very good thinking about Bollywood and was working very hard. I was with him for so many days but I have never seen nor heard of taking drugs. There was nothing like it. ‘

Sabir said on changing staff

On changing the staff of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sabir said, ‘I wanted to go in the staff but I did not talk to either Sir (Sushant) nor Riya Chakraborty. But the response came from the member of the house that they are not taking the old staff, Riya’s name came in it. We could not be contacted by anyone.

Friend Samuel rejected Riya’s claim

Earlier, Samuel HyoKip, a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, also rejected Riya Chakraborty’s claim that Sushant was scared in the flight and used to take a drug called Modafinil before boarding the flight.