Sabir spoke with our affiliate channel Times Now. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput taking drugs, he said, ‘If Sushant was not forced to take drugs, he might have been among us today. He had a very good thinking about Bollywood and was working very hard. I was with him for so many days but I have never seen nor heard of taking drugs. There was nothing like it. ‘
Sabir said on changing staff
On changing the staff of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sabir said, ‘I wanted to go in the staff but I did not talk to either Sir (Sushant) nor Riya Chakraborty. But the response came from the member of the house that they are not taking the old staff, Riya’s name came in it. We could not be contacted by anyone.
Friend Samuel rejected Riya’s claim
Earlier, Samuel HyoKip, a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, also rejected Riya Chakraborty’s claim that Sushant was scared in the flight and used to take a drug called Modafinil before boarding the flight.
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Lawyer said, Gaurav Arya never sold drugs
