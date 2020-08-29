The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has taken a new turn. The CBI is investigating the matter intensively in Mumbai. At the same time, ED and Narcotics Bureau are also in action after the money laundering and drug angle surfaced. Recently, Riya Chakraborty gave an interview in which many sensational revelations and allegations were made. He had told that Sushant had gone on an expensive trip with the boys. Now Sabir, who has been an assistant to Sushant, has told that Sara Ali Khan was also on this trip.

Sushant’s PR team and Sara were together

Sabir Ahmed told Aaj Tak interview that Sushant went on this trip with Kushal Zaveri, Siddharth Gupta, Abbas, Mushtaq, Sabir Ahmed. He told that Sushant’s PRO team and Sara Ali Khan were also together on this trip. They told that all had gone by a private jet.

Stayed at the luxurious hotel in bangkok

Sabir further states that Sushant, Sara and all the other people stayed in the same hotel. Everyone went on the beach on the first day, then Sushant and Sara stayed in the hotel for the rest of the trip, and the other people roamed around. Sabir said that he stayed at the luxurious Island Hotel in Bangkok.

Trip had to be abandoned in the middle

Sabir also told that after the tsunami was announced, the trip had to be canceled in the middle and he had to return. Mushtaq and Sabir had to stay for 1 month if there were no flights tickets. Sushant gave Sabir his ATM for all expenses. After this Samuel Miranda also used to send money from Mumbai according to his needs.

Riya mentioned a trip of 70 lakhs

Let us know that Riya Chakraborty said during the interview that Sushant lived like a king. He went on a trip with his friends and spent Rs 70 lakhs there. She was clarifying the allegations that Riya was blowing money for Sushant.