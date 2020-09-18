New information is coming out daily in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Now recently, Sushant’s farmhouse manager has given an important information about the actor and Riya. Sushant’s farmhouse manager, while speaking to Republic TV recently, said, “Sushant’s former assistant Rajat Mewati had told me that Riya would see all the expenses and withdraw money from Sushant’s account.”

He also told that Sushant was quite angry once knowing about Riya’s expenses. The manager said, ‘Rajat had told me that Riya used to party and Sushant was sleeping. Whenever I saw Shouvik, he was smoking or being drunk. Shruti Modi started coming from the month of July in 2019. Since Riya’s arrival, trips to her island have increased. Riya used to handle all the expenses of Sushant. One day when Sushant came to know about the expenses incurred by Riya from his account, he was very angry.

Sushant’s note goes viral

Recently a note written by Sushant has been recovered, which is of the year 2018. In it, he has written that he will not smoke, spend time with Kriti.

According to India Today, the note has been recovered from Sushant Singh Rajput’s farmhouse. Sushant wrote about his routine on a date of April 2018. It was written that he wants to get up at half past two in the morning, drink tea. Taking a bath, wanting to play tennis, learning archery. Want to stop smoking and read Kedarnath’s script. Also want to spend time with Kriti.

In the second note, Sushant wrote about happiness, dreams and physics.