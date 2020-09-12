Developing a mobile app based on Artificial Intelligence. This information was given by Denmark-based Singh-Entrepreneur Ariane Rommel. This app was to help the poor. Romal also mentioned a party with Sushant where he refused to drink alcohol. Told how strict he was about his diet.

Romal asked – By 2020, it would have been made, where is the app?

Romal told IANS that Sushant was planning to help the poor of India by using Artificial Intelligence or AI. He said, last year I met Sushant in Mumbai around March or April. At that time we had a discussion on technology. He had planned to develop a mobile application. By 2020, they must have made something. Where did he go He was planning to make something using AI, which would have helped the poor of India. He spoke on it but did not reveal much because it was his idea and was afraid of it being stolen. But they told me the concept. Their aim was to help the poor with this app.

Sushant cannot be a drug addict, the secret behind death

Romel says, there are some people who leave an impression on you, he was among those people. I have been in the business of making apps, so I found this conversation very interesting. He was a different person. It is surprising to have such knowledge with any actor. Arians have been coming to India for a few years. He has also composed and produced some Hindi songs. He believes that whatever he saw Sushant, he could not be a drug addict. He said that there is a mystery behind his death which should be revealed.

He brought his tiffin to the party, did not drink alcohol

Romal recalls the 4-year-old saying, I live outside but I met him many years ago. At that time he lived in Malad. Then I met him for the first time and it was a television actor’s party. I was sitting next to Sushant with a drink, I didn’t even know who he was. I asked him like this- brother, where is your drink? He said, ‘No brother I’m taking my diet meal’. He brought his tiffin box which contained boiled chicken. He was the only person to eat diet meal there while everyone else was enjoying the drink and more. Even after my insistence, he did not take a drink and said that this would affect the preparation of my role. It was then that I felt that this person is so sure of his work and discipline.