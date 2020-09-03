The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating after the money laundering angle in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. People connected to the case are being questioned. In this sequence, ED’s interrogation of Sushant’s business partner Varun Mathur for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to do a film on 12 great personalities of India

According to media reports, Varun Mathur has stated in his statement that through his company Innsaei Ventures, Sushant Singh Rajput a virtual reality (VR) based on India’s 12 great personalities (Swami Vivekananda, Mother Teresa, Rabindranath Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi etc.) Wanted to work on the film. The VR film would have been the first of its kind where Sushant played 12 characters.

Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to play Sourav Ganguly

Apart from the VR film, Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to work in the biopic of Sourav Ganguly, the former captain of the Indian cricket team. There was also a meeting regarding this project. However, this did not go ahead. Sushant wanted to play the role of Sourav Ganguly in this film.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family claims – their room key still ‘missing’

Sushant Singh Rajput invested in Varun Mathur’s company

Varun Mathur’s company Innsaei Ventures Private Limited was created for a total expenditure of Rs 8 lakh. Sushant Singh Rajput initially invested Rs 50000. Apart from this, he spent a few rupees on travel and meeting. Varun Mathur had sent papers to shut down the company as Sushant was busy in shooting and other activities. These papers were sent to Sushant’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani but it was delayed and the company was not closed.

Varun Mathur has also worked with Salman Khan

Varun Mathur has previously been a partner with Salman Khan in a firm called United Being Talented LLP. He currently runs a company that provides a platform for filmmakers to sell their content on OTT platforms.

Billiards and snooker player Rishabh Thakkar also questioned

In the Sushant case, the ED is also questioning national level billiards and snooker player Rishabh Thakkar. Rishabh Thakkar is said to be Riya Chakraborty’s friend. He was questioned again. His phone is being scanned for information about the drug.