In an interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Deepika Padukone refused to take drugs while talking about a drug chat with Karishma Prakash. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have also said that they do not take drugs. However, according to reports, Sara and Shraddha talk about Sushant taking drugs.

Shraddha was present in ‘Chichhore’ party

During the NCB interrogation, Shraddha Kapoor said that she attended the success party of ‘Chhichhore’ at Sushant’s farmhouse. Shraddha said that drinks and not drugs were served at that party. Shraddha admits that she used to talk to Jaya Saha but never took drugs. According to the report by ABP Live, Shraddha Kapoor has stated that Sushant Singh Rajput used to take drugs in his vanity van.

Sara Ali Khan denied drugs connection, these things about SSB from NCB in 4 hours

Sara also said – Sushant used to take drugs

There are reports that Sara Ali Khan has also said that Sushant used to take drugs occasionally. Sara also agreed to accompany him to Thailand. Also Sara told that she would take cigarettes but never took drugs.

From drugs connection to ‘Chhichhore’ success party, know what Shraddha Kapoor said to NCB

Deepika said- take cigarettes with friends

Deepika Padukone had also told during interrogation that she takes friends cigarettes which contain many things but not drugs. He says they call him ‘drowned’ in code word. However, she could not reply properly on why she mentioned ‘Weed’ and ‘Hash’ in the chat.