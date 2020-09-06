Sushant Singh Rajput is going to be 3 months away from this world but there is no lack of enthusiasm in the fans to get him justice. The campaign to bring justice to Sushant has spread through social media. Her sister Shweta Singh Kirti is also active on social media in the campaign to get Sushant to justice. Now a car rally has been organized in the US in support of Sushant.

Shweta has shared a video on her Twitter account. In this video, Sushant’s pictures have been placed on cars, demanding justice. Sharing this video, Shweta wrote, ‘Car rally in California, USA. We are calling it the World Movement for Truth and praying for the truth to come out. ‘

Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14 June. Sushant’s father later accused Riya Chakraborty and his family of forcing Sushant to commit suicide, cheating and embezzlement. The ED, CBI and NCB are investigating Sushant’s case. In the case, the NCB has detained Shouvik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant in the case of buying drugs while Riya Chakraborty is being questioned in this case.