Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka and Mitu Singh have reached Bombay High Court and have demanded the cancellation of the FIR of Riya Chakraborty lodged against them in Mumbai Police. Justice SS Shinde and Justice Karnik were scheduled to hear the hearing on Priyanka and Mitu’s plea today but Deepa Thakkar, junior of Riya’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde, said that Maneshinde is busy in another case. Now the matter will be heard next week.

According to details shared by Satish Maneshinde in this regard, the hearing of the case has been postponed. Justice Shinde said that there is no hurry to hear the case as it has not been even a month since the FIR was done. He has also told the petitioner that if he wishes, he will be able to talk to the defendant properly.

Let us know that Riya Chakraborty had said in her 6-page statement in September that Sushant’s sister Priyanka had illegally given Sushant the prescription of medicines to cure mental disorder and Sushant died 5 days later. . Riya had also appealed in her complaint to file an FIR against Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar under IPC 1860 and NDPD Act 1985 and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines 2020.

Recently, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said that Riya Chakraborty had filed a case against Sushant’s sisters on September 7 and now the case is now in the hands of the CBI. CBI is also investigating the case of Sushant’s death. Apart from CBI, ED from money laundering angle and NCB from drugs angle are also investigating in this case.