Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been continuously campaigning on social media demanding justice for the actor. Now Shweta has remembered her mother on the occasion of Navratri. He has shared some unseen pictures of his mother. Along with this, he has appealed to the people to start Durga Puja this time by honoring their mother.

Posting throwback photos of the mother on Instagram account, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote in the caption, ‘Mother, on the eve of Navratri, I pray you for strength and wisdom. I am proud of the way you raised us. Let us begin Durga Puja by paying respects to her mother. Hope this Navratri fills everyone with divine power. ‘

Earlier, Shweta shared a throwback video of her remembering her brother Sushant. It can be seen in the video that Sushant is seen singing bhajans. Sharing the video on Twitter account, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote in the caption, ‘Whenever there was no electricity in the house, everyone in the house used to sit together and sing bhajans with musical instruments. At that time we used to have tears in our eyes. This brother’s video reminds me of that time. ‘ Next Shweta has written that #God is with you.

Let’s say that on Wednesday, Shweta Singh Kirti’s Instagram and Twitter account suddenly disappeared, on which the fans have expressed their concerns, but after some time Shweta came back on social media. Along with this, he apologized to the fans and gave a reason for the accounts to be deactivated.