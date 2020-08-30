Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has raised the demand for boycott of a film co-produced by Surjeet Singh Rathore, a member of Karni Sena. On Saturday, Shweta reacted to some posters of the film ‘Shashank’ on Twitter, which were shared by trade expert Komal Nahata.

Boycott the film and the one who is Promote it !! #BoycottAltairMedia https://t.co/F5smtiSNY4 – shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 29, 2020

On the caption of these posters, Nahata wrote, ‘Teaser poster of’ Shashank ‘based on the mysterious death of a young actor and nepotism in Bollywood. The film is made under the banner of Roar Productions. The producer is Marut Singh. The director is Sanoj Mishra. The film also stars Arya Babbar and Rajveer Singh. Shooting will take place in Patna, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Reacting to this, Shweta writes, ‘Boycott this film and those who are promoting it. In the poster of the film, the name of Surjit Kumar Rathore has been written as co-producer. Rathore, a member of the Karni Sena, recently told an English news channel that he was present at Cooper Hospital on June 15, where Sushant’s body was tested. Rathore also claimed that Sushant’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty called Sauri Babu after seeing his body at Cooper Hospital.

Sushant’s family friend Neelotpal Mrinal has also reacted to the film’s poster. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Mrinal wrote, “So this is the reality of Surjit Singh Rathore – for his project he came on TV and news. be ashamed of.’