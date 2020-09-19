Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been three months. From Sushant’s family to his fans, they want to know what was the reason for his death. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on 14 June. A few days before the death of Sushant, on June 8, his X manager Disha Salian was found dead. Meanwhile, a post is being shared on social media that Sushant’s last Instagram story was related to Disha Salian.

This post has been shared with Instagram account named @justiceforsushi. It is being said that this post was shared by Sushant after Disha’s death. Sushant has expressed his condolences to Disha in this post to Shraddhanjali and her family. Sushant wrote – ‘This is a very painful news. My condolences to Disha’s family and their friends. Reverence

Kangana Ranaut was seen relaxing among the beautiful plaintiffs, the fans said – lioness

Recently some media reports said that Disha Salian dialed the last call 100. However, the Mumbai Police has called this news a rumor. According to Mumbai Police, Disha made her last call, not Dial 100, but to her friend Ankita. Let us tell you that BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has demanded the protection of Rohan Rai, fiance of Disha Salian from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to Rane, Rohan has left Mumbai for fear of some influential people.