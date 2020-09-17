Narcotics Control Bureau, CBI and ED are investigating the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Since the drugs angle has surfaced in this case, the names of many Bollywood celebs have been taken in it. There have been many shocking revelations related to the case in the last few weeks. The ‘smoking’ video by Sushant Singh Rajput and Riya Chakraborty also created a lot of panic. Now according to India Today, a note written by Sushant Singh Rajput has been recovered, which is from the year 2018. In it, he has written that I will not smoke, I will spend time with Kriti.

According to India Today, the note has been recovered from Sushant Singh Rajput’s farmhouse. Sushant wrote about his routine on a date of April 2018. It was written that he wants to get up at half past two in the morning, drink tea. Taking a bath, wanting to play tennis, learning archery. Apart from this, they want to stop smoking and want to read the script of Kedarnath. Also want to spend time with Kriti. It is being told that Kriti may be Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

Apart from this, Sushant has also written some things about Mahesh and Priyanka in this note. In another note, Sushant has written about happiness, dreams and physics. Let us tell you that the CBI is currently questioning Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha.