On Saturday, the Narcotics Control Bureau interrogated Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in a drug chat case. While Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma were asked questions about drug chats with Jaya Saha, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were asked questions related to Sushant Singh Rajput and drug use. According to reports, Sara and Shraddha have told NCB in their statements that Sushant used to take drugs during the shooting, while both these actresses have not admitted to taking drugs themselves.

After these statements by Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor surfaced, Yuvraj Singh, a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has reacted sharply. Speaking to our affiliate channel Times Now, Yuvraj said that Sara and Shraddha want to put the blame on Sushant. He said, ‘Now they are putting the charges of taking drugs on Sushant as if he has done nothing wrong. They are putting all the blame on Sushant, is it a joke? Yuvraj also said that Sara and Shraddha are doing this because they are fully aware of the NDPS Act related to drugs and understand its seriousness.

Let me tell you that before that Yuvraj had claimed that he saw marks on the body of Sushant and it was not a suicide but a case of murder. Apart from this, Yuvraj also said that in Bollywood, people usually take cannabis while in the film industry parties cocaine is used. He also said that some of Bollywood's biggest stars have become addicted to cocaine.