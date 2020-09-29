Actor’s friend Anisha Madhok has given her reaction regarding Riya Chakraborty arrested in the drugs connection related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Anisha said that Bollywood should not be such a divide. This is a multilayer situation. He further said, ‘As a friend of Sushant, I want Sushant’s case to be taken seriously. I want justice for her. With this, I believe that people should behave with Rhea in a proper manner.

Anisha further said, ‘Sushant believed in peace and he wanted people to not spread so much hatred. I just want justice for Sushant.

Regarding Sushant, Anisha said, ‘I met Sushant through my mother who met the actor at a Delhi party. We first met when he came to New York for IIFA 2017. He was very good and took me to IIFA. He said that you should get used to it because one day you too will walk on the red carpet. Think you are in school and a celebrity believes in you so much. He was very positive. ‘

Significantly, in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, his girlfriend Riya Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB in the drugs case. Actress Riya Chakraborty has been in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail for the past several days. The special court in Mumbai has sent him to judicial custody till 6 October. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on 14 June.

Biopic to be made on Riya Chakraborty, discussion between filmmakers

According to reports, there are many filmmakers who want to make a biopic on Riya Chakraborty’s life. It is also being said that a documentary is also being made on Riya’s life at this time. Apart from film and documentary, the publishing house is planning to publish a book on Riya’s life. It is expected that Riya will write about her journey so far and will tell the story of her side to the people through the book.