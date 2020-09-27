The CBI is currently investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Apart from CBI, the ED and NCB are also investigating the case. While investigating the case from the drugs angle, the NCB has so far interrogated big celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor and arrested many people including Riya Chakraborty. Meanwhile, Sushant’s friend Yuvraj Singh has come up with a new charge.

Disha’s fiance should be interrogated

Yuvraj Singh has alleged that Rohan Rai, fiance of Disha Salian, former manager of Sushant, has direct connection with Disha and the case of Sushant’s death. Speaking to a news channel, Yuvraj said that the CBI should arrest Rohan Roy and conduct a narco analysis test of him. While talking further, he called the death of Sushant and Disha even ‘double murder’.

Sushant’s family raised voice

Yuvraj has also alleged in his interview that the investigation of Sushant’s case from the angle of drugs is being done only to divert attention from this case. He has appealed to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family to raise their voice against it.

Sara Ali Khan-Shraddha Kapoor said in question- Sushant used to take drugs

Allegations were made earlier also

Significantly, this alleged friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, Yuvraj has earlier alleged that hemp is used openly in Bollywood. He also alleged in one of his interviews that many of Bollywood’s top actors are drug addicts. Apart from this, Yuvraj also criticized the statements made by Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor to NCB in which they had spoken about Sushant being a drug addict.