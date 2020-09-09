New developments are taking place daily in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sushant’s father KK Singh has now filed a complaint against Susann Walker, who was treating Sushant, for violating medical rules. Actually, Susan Walker had started talking about Sushant in front of the media and kept the details of his condition in front.

Sushant’s father has sent a complaint to the Medical Council of India stating, “Any consultation between Sushant Singh Rajput and Registered Medical Practitioner Susan Walker is absolutely confidential and disclosure is a violation of Indian Medical Council rules.” . See, Sushant’s father complains

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau, which is investigating from the angle of drugs in Sushant case, also took Riya Chakraborty into custody on Tuesday after Shauvik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant. Now Riya will be sent to jail for 14 days. On the other hand, the CBI is also investigating the case at its own level.